Government reaffirms support for Electrochem Ghana Limited 

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the operations of Electrochem Ghana Limited, a commercial salt mining company in Ada.

Mr Duker said government’s support for Electrochem Ghana Limited demonstrated its commitment to encouraging local investors and revitalising the local economy.

He said this when he paid a working visit to the company’s salt mining site at Sege in the Ada West District.

He commended Mr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, and his team for their outstanding work.

Electrochem Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the McDan Group, was granted three mining licenses covering 41,000 acres of land for 15 years, renewable by law.

The company has made significant progress since taking over the Ada Songor Lagoon three years ago.

Mr Duker praised the company’s transparent balance sheet, indicating the company’s financial integrity.

The Deputy Minister stated that the company’s substantial contribution to employment in Ghana, with over 2,800 people employed, would help alleviate unemployment and called on others to emulate.

Mr Abdul Razack Adams, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Electrochem Ghana Limited, disclosed the company’s strategic plan to make Ghana the largest salt-producing and exporting country in Africa.

Mr. Adams stated that the company was working towards operational expansion to the Ada East District.

According to him, Ada East was projected to produce one million metric tonnes of salt per annum by 2027, while Ada West would produce 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum by the same year.

He added that the company had secured land for building a chemical university, which was expected to be completed in five years.

“A salt refinery project within the concession is about 30 percent complete; this would take care of salt refinery needs,” he emphasised.

Mr. Adams also announced plans to start working on a port at Ada Foah before the end of the year to facilitate smooth transportation of salt for exportation, saying that this would prevent damage to road networks and ensure easy transportation.

Source: GNA