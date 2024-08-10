Amnesty on uncustomed vehicles forms part of revenue improvement initiative – GRA 

Mr Justice Njornan Magah Yadjayime, a Chief Revenue Officer at the Vehicle Valuation Unit of the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB), Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), says the uncustomed vehicle amnesty forms part of the Authority’s revenue improvement initiatives.

The Customs Division of the GRA has waived off the penalties on uncustomed vehicles and urged users of such vehicles to regularise their documents under customs procedures before the grace period elapses.

According to the Customs law, users of uncustomed vehicles (vehicles that have not undergone proper customs processes and payment of import duties) when apprehended by customs would have to pay three times the duty payable, including the duty itself, to retrieve their vehicles.

Some of these vehicles are said to have come through unapproved border routes, while others have overstayed their permitted period for temporary importation.

Mr Yadjayime said the amnesty forms part of the GRA’s initiatives to improve tax education during the celebration of tax month in July and August.

“So, assuming that you are driving for a meeting, and you are caught on the way by the Preventive Unit of Customs and then they pick the vehicle from you, they issue a detention receipt after which it becomes seizure if you do not appear within 30 days to regularise…,” Mr Yadjayime said.

He explained that if the owner appeared at any time to claim the vehicle, they would pay the duty plus the 300 per cent penalty.

Speaking at a Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) media forum, he said for the amnesty period, GRA was aware that an offence had been committed but was pardoning the offenders.

“You can just come for it at the Customs headquarters, Regional Customs Office, or any Customs Office with a letter covering the vehicle, and then they will process it.’’

“It will go through the ICUMS (Integrated Customs Management System), and then to the DVLA (Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority) for registration,” he explained.

Mr Yadjayime cited peculiar cases where some vehicle owners acquired uncustomed vehicles auctioned by some state institutions that enjoyed exemptions, noting, however, that such exemptions did not extend to the ordinary user.

“Therefore, such individuals, upon the acquisition of these vehicles, must regularise customs procedures for the vehicle and pay the requisite duty before using it.”

He also encouraged ministries, departments, and agencies to help facilitate customs processes for such vehicles before parting ways with them for the individuals.

The chief revenue officer said from October 1, the Customs Division would commence rigorous nationwide unannounced inspection of vehicles to clamp down on offenders.

He said the customs division is equipped with the tools necessary to uncover and outwit the schemes of offenders who may try to tamper with the chassis of the vehicle and falsify documents, among other things.

Source: GNA