Network calls for passage of National Arms Commission Bill 

The West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA) Ghana has commended the Minister of the Interior, Henry Quartey, for his tireless efforts at ensuring Ghana’s safety and security since his assumption of office.

The Network also called on the Minister to prioritise the approval of the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) implementation Cabinet Memo and the National Commission on Small Arms Bill to regulate the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALW).

The Network said this at the end of a three-day capacity-building session for about 25 civil society organisations connected to WAANSA-Ghana in Abokobi, near Accra.

The event was on the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Project administered by the UN Systems in Ghana.

The CSOs said there was the urgent need for the Bill to be passed into law to ensure effective control and regulation of SALW.

The current gun control laws remain the weakest link in the efforts to counter terrorism, money laundering, and combat the proliferation of SALW in the country, as acknowledged by the European Union and other International Organizations.

According to WAANSA Ghana, the Minister’s commitment to protecting citizens was commendable, but the passage of the National Commission on Small Arms Bill into law, as well as the Cabinet’s approval of the Arms Trade Treaty implementation Memo were crucial in addressing the root causes of insecurity and violence in Ghana and preventing the illicit trade in arms.

WAANSA Ghana said there was the need for increased public awareness and education on the dangers of proliferation of illicit SALW.

It called on the government to intensify collaboration with civil society organisations and community leaders to promote peace and security in Ghana, especially before, during and after the December 2024 General Election.

WAANSA Ghana emphasised that the fight against proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons required a collective effort from all stakeholders, because the availability of SALW was a threat to national security.

It expressed willingness to work with the government and other partners to ensure that Ghana was a safer and more secure country for all.

The CSOs also commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for their commitment to support the efforts towards the passage of the draft Bill and the approval of the ATT Implementation Memoranda.

Ghana is the third African country to benefit from the first phase of the SALIENT Trust fund, being spearheaded by the UNODA, UNDP and the UNODC.

The project aims to address armed violence and proliferation of illicit SALW trafficking, emphasising a comprehensive approach to sustainable security and development.

The project seeks to upscale efforts towards the passage of the Small Arms Commission Bill into law to provide the necessary tools and mechanisms to effectively regulate the trade, possession, and transfer of small arms and light weapons.

Source: GNA