Chief Justice outdoors 12 Small Claims Recovery Courts in Greater Accra and Ashanti 

Chief Justice Gertrude Sakey Torkornoo has launched the Small Claims Debt Recovery Courts in the Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions.

The courts were launched following an increase in the number of small claims filed at the district courts in the country.

The situation affected District courts, operating the pilot Court Shift System introduced by the Judicial Service in March this year.

The Chief Justice, addressing the gathering at the La District Court premises, said the establishment of the courts came to being after constructive engagement between the Judicial Service and Bills Micro Credit Limited to ensure speedily and timely justice delivery in the country and clear loads of cases at the various district courts.

She said the establishment of the Small Claims Debt Recovery Courts would be piloted in 12 districts in the two regions.

According to the Chief Justice, Greater Accra Region and the Ashanti Reion would have eight and four courts, respectively.

The courts would sit in the afternoons and on Saturdays.

“The courts will sit from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on working days and 8:30 am to 4:00pm on Saturdays.

For the Greater Accra Region, District Courts of Ashaiman, Teshie, Kasoa and La will operate as Saturday Courts while the Districts Court of Weija, Sowutuom, Adenta (Court 2) and Gbese will operate as weekday afternoon courts.”

The Chief Justice said for the Ashanti Region, District Court two, Asokwa and District Court one, Prempeh Assembly Hall, will operate on weekdays afternoon courts.

“It is our expectation that the launch of these Small Claims Debt Recovery Courts and cooperation of citizens and the businesses involved the nation can confront head-on and in a speedy manner, the challenge of nearly 55,000 claims that Quick Credit and Investment Micro Credit Limited (now Bill Micro Credit Limited) have filed.”

Chief Justice Torkornoo described the court as national assets opened to adjudicating claims from all financial institutions and they were to ensure that claims were not eroded by delays.

She said provision of the Saturday courts had been operational for several years now and it had served the needs of national agencies that needed to recover sums of money from significant number of citizens and businesses such the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

She commended Bills Micro Credit Limited for accepting to support the operations of the 12 pilot courts to enable them to perform their constitutional duty with speed and efficiency.

The Chief Justice encouraged all micro finance companies that required support of increased services to inform the Office of the Judicial Secretary to enable these “extra hour courts” to effectively serve the needs of the whole nation.

Mr Richard Quaye, Chaiman of Bill Micro Credit Limited, said the launch was a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Judicial Service to ensure that justice was not only served but served swiftly and efficiently.

Mr Quaye noted that his organisation over the years had seen tremendous growth in the number of clients across the country.

However, he said the growth of clients had come with some challenges.

The challenge, he said, included the number of defaulting clients.

Mr Quaye noted that an expediated legal process benefitted everyone namely creditors, debtors and wider community.

He commended the Chief Justice for her visionary leadership, saying her efforts would not go unnoticed but “would undoubtedly have a lasting impact on economic landscape of the nation.”

Mr Quaye said his organization had resolved to contribute positively to the economic development of the country and was also committed to ethical business practices.

Mr Solomon Kotei Neequaye, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the launch marked a milestone of ensuring the justice delivery was not only accessible but efficient and responsive to the needs of the community.

He was elated that the pilot project was being launched in the Municipality, recounting the non-debt recovery had led to the collapse of businesses.

The MCE said the courts would minimise defaults and maximise debt recovery and reduce backlog of cases.

He appealed to the courts to ensure fairness in their operations.

Source: GNA