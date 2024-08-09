Bostwana president give citizens ‘afternoon day-off’ to celebrate Olympic champion Tebogo

Yesterday August 8, 2024, Africa’s shining star and Mostwana, Letsile Tebogo, at the age of 21, made history by winning the Paris Olympics 200m gold – making him the first African to win Olympics gold in that event.

Tebogo beat an array of sprint superstars, including the fastest man in the world, Olympics 100m gold medalist, American, Noah Lyle to win at a time of 19.46, setting a national record.

In celebration of the extraordinary achievement, the president of his country, Botswana, has declared today Friday August 9, 2024 an afternoon day-off for citizens to celebrate.

In a press release obtained by Ghana Business News, the president, Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, granted citizens an afternoon day-off today, Friday, August 9, 2024. All businesses are to operate for half a day.

The press release said, the decision was duly made to recognise and honour Letsile Tebogo as the first Motswana and first African to win a gold medal for 200m in the history of the Olympics.

“Furthermore, the president underscores, recognises and acknowledges Letsile’s performance and achievement as markedly outstanding, and deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner, that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic,” it added.

The president further applauded Letsile and gave thanks unceasingly to his late mother. Tebogo lost his mother in May this year. She died at the age of 44, and he ran the race wearing shoes embossed with her date of birth.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi