OSP report on Airbus investigation

1.1 The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) presents this report on an investigation into alleged bribery of high-ranking Ghanaian officials by Airbus SE, through intermediaries, in respect of the sale of military transport aircraft by Airbus SE to the Republic of Ghana between 2009 and 2015. The investigation was conducted upon a referral by the President of the Republic.

1.2 This report has been heavily redacted in the interest of national security – especially in respect of the correspondence and deliberations involving the Presidency, Cabinet, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, the Ghana Armed Forces, Airbus SE, and a subsidiary of Airbus SE.

1.3 This report is founded on sections 2 and 3 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and regulation 31(1)(g) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374).