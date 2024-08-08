NDC will empower women through Women’s Development Bank – Prof Naana 

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to establish a Women’s Development Bank to boost women’s economic empowerment, if elected to power.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to Mr John Dramani Mahama, made this known at a mini rally in Kasoa, where she acknowledged the numerous challenges, women faced in accessing financial resources.

“Ghanaian women are hardworking; they strive to provide for themselves and their families, but the challenge is some people need as little as GHc1000 or GHc2000 to start yet, find it’s difficult to raise.”

“There are so many things that women go through when they need financial assistance that only women know.”

She described women as the backbone of the nation, yet continued to face significant barriers in accessing capital, she revealed, assuring that the next NDC government will change that narrative by establishing a Women’s Development Bank.

She said the proposed bank will provide women entrepreneurs with access to capital, training, and mentorship, to enable them to grow their businesses and contribute to national development.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasised the importance of women’s economic empowerment, stating, “When women are economically empowered, they are better able to support their families, communities, and the nation as a whole.”

She urged women to be hopeful in the next NDC government by voting for Mr Mahama and the NDC.

Source: GNA