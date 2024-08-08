Government employees to face surcharges for accommodation benefits abuse 

Mr Ben Arthur, Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), has warned that public service workers living in government accommodation but still receiving accommodation allowance will be surcharged.

Mr Arthur issued the warning at a negotiation meeting with the Health Service Workers Union (HSWU) to address long-standing grievances of the union.

During a discussion of the union’s demands for better working conditions, salaries, and other benefits, some leaders of the union indicated that some health workers were taking 20 per cent of their basic salary as accommodation allowance even though they were living in government accommodation.

Mr Arthur indicated that the decision was aimed at curbing the practice of double-dipping, where employees receive both government-provided housing and a separate allowance for accommodation.

Mr Arthur said the surcharges would be used to recover misused funds and improve public services.

The Chief Executive of the FWSC emphasised that the practice was unacceptable and amounted to a misuse of public funds.

“This is an abuse of the system,” Mr Arthur stated. “Those found guilty will face surcharges and other disciplinary actions.”

In Ghana, accommodation allowance for government workers is a benefit provided to employees to help offset the costs of housing.

It is a monthly or annual stipend added to their salary to support their accommodation needs.

The allowance is usually a percentage of the employee’s basic salary.

However, not all government workers are eligible, as it is usually reserved for specific job grades, ranks, or categories of employees.

The commission, Mr Arthur said, had begun auditing government employees’ benefits through the payroll monitoring exercise, and expressed optimism that it would help to identify those taking advantage of the system.

Mr Arthur urged employees to comply with the directive and to report colleagues who are double-dipping.

The move is part of the commission’s efforts to ensure fairness and transparency in government compensation and benefits.

He commended the leadership of the union for their cooperation with the employer represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ministry of Health.

“We recognise the critical role healthcare workers play in our society. We are committed to ensuring they are fairly compensated and work in a conducive environment,” he said.

Ms Patricia O. Tweneboah, the Deputy General Secretary of HSWU, expressed optimism about the negotiations, stating that she was hopeful both parties would conclude negotiations soon.

She had earlier indicated that pressure was mounting at the grassroots for the union to embark on a strike because the grassroots believed industrial action was the only way to press home their demands.

At the end of the meeting, the government and HSWU pledged to continue to dialogue to address any outstanding issues and work towards a harmonious relationship.

The almost concluded negotiation is a positive development for the healthcare sector, as it would ensure that patients continue to receive quality care from skilled professionals.

Source: GNA