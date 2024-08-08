Development partners urged to support NDPC over political parties 

Dr. Benjamin Anyagre, the Chief Executive Officer of the Afro-Continental Union Consult, has urged Ghana’s development partners to prioritise supporting activities of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) instead of funding political party promises.

Dr. Anyagre said it was important for Ghana to implement its development plans, and this could only be achieved if funds from development partners were channelled to them through the NDPC.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he noted that such state institutions, when empowered, would deliver development for the people irrespective of which government is in power.

“The call to development partners is to draw attention to a flaw: to support any project not housed within the NDPC plan and time frame is a mistake. Development partners supporting manifesto documents amounts to the distortion of Ghana’s national development agenda and disrespect to work done by the NDPC,” he stressed.

According to him, political party manifestos frown on some strategic components of development and, in some instances, lack vision, mission, goals, values, and a proper implementation plan, as well as ways to monitor and evaluate what must be done.

He noted that “development partners siding with party manifestos is invariably agreeing to many outlets of in-transparent, unaccounted development expenditures with accumulated state debts.”

Dr. Anyagre indicated that development partners zeroing all support through the NDPC with its grass-roots-based channels of national growth like the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) and the decentralised district assemblies would be a huge contribution to good governance.

He noted that manifestos of political parties were not blueprints of the state; hence, any funding of such a document’s programme was an illegality against provisions of Chapter 6 of the 1992 Constitution.

He stated that even though Chapter 6 (7) indicated that, as far as practicable, a government shall continue and execute projects and programmes commenced by the previous government, such projects were abandoned by the succeeding government as they see it as another party’s manifesto instead of Ghana’s development.

Dr. Anyagre emphasised that “when a government is in power and leaves, all projects they initiated come to a halt; such projects would have continued its funding is institutionalised with the NDPC, leading to stability and good governance.

Source: GNA