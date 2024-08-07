How Protrack GPS Ghana is bringing relief to vehicle owners with its technological solutions

The use of what is known as Global Positioning System (GPS) has expanded over time since that technology was first invented. It is now being used to track vehicles and the movements of other devices around the world.

The satellite-based navigation system provides location and time data in any weather condition making use of four or more satellites to detect the position of the GPS receiver in any accessible line of vision.

There is a Ghanaian entity that is establishing itself in the business of tracking vehicles around the country – Protrack GPS Ghana was started eight years ago in 2016.

Protrack GPS Ghana is “offering advanced vehicle tracking solutions to our customers. We are among the pioneers in the vehicle tracking industry, having developed an artificially intelligent vehicle tracking mobile application that transforms specific security inputs into actionable outputs through our SmartDefence features. We continue to be one of the most innovative and advanced vehicle tracking and security solutions providers in Ghana and will remain so for the foreseeable future.”

Vehicle tracking offers owners security, a sense of where their vehicles are at any given time and the reassurance of locating and finding their vehicles in any circumstance. This knowledge gives peace of mind.

Companies who rely on fleet of vehicles to deliver satisfactorily for their clients, find tracking services valuable – as they are able to monitor the movements of their fleet and ensure their clients receive the satisfactory services they deserve, and ensure the safety of their drivers and employees.

Private vehicle owners, shared ride business owners, taxi cab business owners and long distance commercial vehicle owners do find GPS tracking services valuable in many ways.

“Protrack Ghana is a technology solutions company dedicated to offering safety and security solutions to Ghanaians seeking cost-effective methods to secure their assets,” it says on its website.

The company’s real-time tracking services include equipping fleets with robust and user-friendly tools to reduce management and fuel costs, boost productivity, and prevent accidents.

The services of the company secures vehicles against theft and hijacking.

“Our touchless solution ensures peace of mind, knowing your vehicle will remain where you left it,” it adds.

The company also offers a smart dashcam solution that records scenic journeys or gathers video evidence for security.

With more than 2000 clients around West Africa, Protrack GPS Ghana has installed more than 7000 devices on trucks, cars and motorbikes.