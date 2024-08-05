Nyakrom Oman Council bans miniskirts, indecent dressing as Akwambo festival begins

The Agona Nyakrom Oman Council has placed a ban on the wearing of miniskirts and other indecent dressing as activities of the 2024 Annual Akwambo festival commence on Monday, August 5.

“The youth, particularly girls are warned to avoid indecent dressing because the chiefs and elders will not tolerate half- naked dressing that go against the beautiful culture and traditions we are about to display during the festival,” Nana Osei Bonsu III, Chairman of the Akwambo Planning committee has announced.

The Chairman who is also the Tufuhene of Nyarkrom gave the warning when he addressed the chiefs and people after undertaking a seven-hour clean up exercise to tidy the township towards the week-long festival.

The exercise saw queen mothers, divisional chiefs and members of the two Asafo companies participating with assistance from Mr Christian Ocran, Agona West Municipal Director of Zoomlion and his workers.

Nana Osei Bonsu said the festival would serve as tourism and cultural promotion to help improve businesses in the town.

He said the committee and the chiefs would use the climax of the festiva, which is on Saturday, August 10 to raise funds towards the construction of the male and female wards at Nyakrom Health center.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee reiterated calls on citizens of Nyakrom home and abroad to contribute their quota towards the construction of the project to ensure quality healthcare delivery.

According to the Tufuhene, the festival was not meant for merry making as perceived by some youths, but for the people to take stock of the past and make amends.

He urged Christians and other religious bodies to participate in the upcoming festival and discard the notion that was idol worshiping.

Nana Osei Bonsu said the chiefs were poised to ensure the completion of all on-going developmental projects started by the government, particularly the town roads, a steel bridge that was 90 percent complete and Astro turf project to give Nyakrom a facelift.

Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, cautioned residents to desist from dumping refuse into gutters and other unauthorized places to avoid outbreak of cholera.

He added his voice to the clarion call on residents to support the male and female wards currently under construction at Nyakrom health center to enhance health care delivery.

Source: GNA