Fishermen at Keta lament insufficient premix fuel after closed season

Some fisher-folks along the coastal belt of the Keta Municipality have complained about insufficient premix fuel for fishing after the closed fishing season.

This, according to them, had affected fishing activities leading to low productivity in the local economy.

Mr. Koku Kpogo Labista, a Canoe and net owner at Dzelukope, a suburb of Keta, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, stated that several fisher folks had suffered similar challenge due to the unavailability of premix fuel in the area.

“For instance, at Nukpesekope Landing beach, the last time the premix fuel was here was in last year November which many complained it was not even enough for all fisher folks around the area,” he said.

Mr. Kpogo further lamented that due to the unavailability of the premix fuel, other fishers were forced to use a mixture of petrol and engine oil on the sea that was expensive and dangerous.

He said many were expectant of more or excess premix fuel after the 31-day closed season which ended on Wednesday, July 31.

“We are appealing to the corporate entities, philanthropists, individuals and the government to provide fuel for us to boost our productivity along the coast.”

Mr. Kpogo also lamented how catches went down after the first two days of the closed fishing season.

He suggested that the government must consider closed season in the months of May or August instead, because the month of July remained a major fishing season.

Some fishermen, the GNA engaged, also lamented about the lack of premix fuel and had since appealed to the authorities to solve the challenge.

Meanwhile, the GNA, during a visit to the shores at Anloga, Keta, Anyanui, Blekusu and other surrounding communities, observed some form of low harvest by fishermen as they resumed another fishing season.

Source: GNA