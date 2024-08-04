Ghana’s Azamati books ticket to Paris Olympics 100m semis after placing second in heat

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati earned a spot in the semi-finals of the 100m race at the Paris Olympics after placing second.

Ghana’s 100m national record holder ran a time of 10.08 to place second in heat one, finishing just behind Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who won the race with a time of 10.00s.

Cuba’s Reynaldo Espinosa grabbed the last automatic spot after placing third.

Heat one of the 100m started in controversial circumstances after Britain’s Jeremiah Azu was red carded for a false start and couldn’t participate.

Azamati, who is making his second successive appearance at the Olympics, would be seeking to make a spot in the finals as he returns tomorrow to compete in the semis.

The Ghanaian sprinter who holds the national record (9.97s) would have to run past his personal best to have a chance of competing in the finals.

