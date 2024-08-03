Airport authorities seek public assistance in locating suspected contraband

In a recent security operation around the airport area in Accra, authorities apprehended three individuals – a Congolese national claiming to be a businessman named Bakri Fageer Mohammed Mahmoud with passport number OP0089272, his partner Al Ruqaishi Ali Said Humaid Ali who is an Omani national, and an Ivorian national named Kwame Francois.

The suspects were found in the vicinity of the airport premises, where one metal box was seized from them. However, security personnel believe that additional 400 boxes, the contents of which have not been disclosed for security reasons, may have been hidden in a nearby warehouse.

The three suspects are currently in custody and assisting with the ongoing investigation. Airport security officials are appealing to the general public to be on the lookout for any information that could lead to the location and retrieval of the remaining 400 boxes.

Authorities have not yet revealed the nature of the suspected contraband, but the arrest of the suspects and the discovery of the metal box have raised concerns about potential illegal activities in the area. The public is urged to contact the relevant authorities if they have any information that could aid in the investigation and recovery of the missing boxes.

This incident highlights the vigilance of airport security personnel and the importance of public cooperation in maintaining the safety and integrity of airport operations. The investigation is ongoing, and further details may be released as the situation unfolds.