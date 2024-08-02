EU gives more equipment to Ghana for counter terrorism

The European Union (EU) has presented equipment worth €6 million to the Ministry of National Security to boost Ghana’s security infrastructure.

The beneficiaries of the equipment are Ghana’s Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre and several law enforcement agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service at the District, and regional levels in the five Northern Regions of the country.

The equipment includes 10 laptops, 125 desktop computers, projectors, printers, digital cameras Cisco and normal routers, monitors, and headsets with microphones.

The donation falls under the EU funded NORPREV-SEC project three in Ghana.

Presenting the equipment, Mr Irchad Razaaly, EU Ambassador in Ghana, said the equipment was to support the fight against terrorism and transnational organised crime.

Mr Razaaly said the items would enhance documentation, intelligence and evidence gathering, improve communication and collaboration among security agencies.

According to him, the recent terrorist attacks in Togo and Benin showed that the security in the sub region posed risk to Ghana and other countries along the Gulf of Guinea.

He said the use of the equipment was going to contribute to Ghana’s overall security of the region in countering terrorism efforts.

Mr Razaaly said the presentation was to deepen the collaboration between the EU and Ghana in security and defence.

Mr Henry Quartey, Minister of the Interior, who received the equipment, noted that the work of law enforcement officers was more complex and demanding than ever before.

He said ensuring the safety and security of communities required dedication and bravery of officers alongside support and resources that enabled them to perform their duties effectively.

Mr Quartey said the donation, which represented an investment in the future, would also aid in the fight against crime.

“Your presentation today sends a powerful message that their efforts are recognised and valued, and it re-enforces the notion that they are not alone in upholding the rule of law and the quest to protect public.

“It will boost the morale and inspire officers to continue their work with renewed dedication and zeal.”

Mr Quartey lauded the EU for the donation saying, “your contribution will have a lasting impact on our communities for a safer environment for everyone. It is through such acts of solidarity that we can build a stronger and a more resilient society.”

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of National Security, commended the EU Ambassador in Ghana for the support.

Mr Dapaah commended NORPREV-SEC project under the EU for holding about 30 capacity building programmes for over 1,300 security officers to fight terrorism and organised crimes.

Additionally, the Minister said the EU had helped to establish 15 West African Police Information System (WAPIS) programmes, which had enhanced information sharing among agencies.

“Let us all continue to build more on this collaboration so we can ensure a safer and more secured Ghana for all.”

Brigadier-General Ba-Taa-Banah, Director, Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre, said the threat of terror in violent extremism was not an exaggeration, adding that the National Security needed bilateral and multilateral coordination to fight the menace.

For the past two and half years, FIIAPP, a foundation of Spanish Cooperation System, specialised in the promotion of public policy, has implemented the EU funded NORPREV-SEC Output three project.

It has contributed significantly to the enhancement of security and counter-terrorism efforts through capacity building in five northern regions of the country.

Source: GNA