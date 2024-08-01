Ghana Gas to shutdown processing plant for maintenance works 

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas) has announced plans to shut down its Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and offshore Gas Export Facilities for maintenance works.

The planned facility maintenance shutdown is scheduled from August 1 to 17, 2024.

A statement signed by Mr Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah Bonsu, the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, said the shutdown was to enable critical safety and essential maintenance works to be done, to enhance the plant’s operational efficiency and uninterrupted gas supply.

The statement said during the shutdown period, lean gas from the Sankofa-OCTP field would be available for delivery at the Takoradi Distribution Station (TDS).

It said: “Ghana Gas deeply regrets any inconvenience that the shutdown may cause but assures the general public that there will be uninterrupted power supply during the shutdown period.”

The statement expressed the Company’s commitment to maintaining the highest standard of safety and operational efficiency.

Source: GNA