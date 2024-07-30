Unemployed in court for swindling two medical doctors

A 31-year-old unemployed man has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding two medical doctors.

Samuel Edem Hotor allegedly took GH¢64,000 from the complainants under the guise of selling them 2016 models of Toyota Corolla and Camry but failed.

Hotor pled not guilty to two counts of defrauding by false pretences.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo has granted Hotor bail in the sum of GH¢70,000 with two sureties.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong, told the court that the complainants, Kenneth Atoprah-Apraku and Gabriel Apusiyene Ayenyimah, are medical doctors.

It said in November 2022, Atoprah-Apraku met with Hotor, a childhood friend, and informed Hotor of the intension to acquire a vehicle.

The prosecution said Hotor told the Atoprah-Apraku that he worked at Tema Harbor and could help him buy an auctioned car.

The court heard that Atoprah-Apraku discussed Hotor’s offer with Ayenyimah, the second complainant, who similarly expressed interest in one of the auction cars.

Based on the misrepresentation, Hotor managed to collect GH¢24,000 from Atoprah-Apraku and GH¢40,000 from Ayenyimah under the pretext of selling them a 2016 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Toyota Camry.

The prosecution said that after the money was paid into his bank account, Hotor stopped communicating with complainants.

However, when the complainants realised that they had been duped, they reported the matter to the police, and Hotor was arrested.

In his investigation caution statement, Hotor admitted the offence and indicated that he passed the money to a Custom officer named Jonas Antoh at Tema Harbor.

Police investigations, however, revealed that no customs officer by that name worked at the harbour, and Hotor did not work there as he claimed.

Source: GNA