Minister signs contract for construction of two storm drains in Accra 

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Works and Housing, has signed the contract for the construction of two storm drains at Kaneshie, in the Greater Accra Region.

The two works include the construction of a storm drain from Accra Academy Senior High School to Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange, and another one from the Bank of Ghana Quarters through the Takoradi Station to the Odaw River

Upon signing the contract, the Minister said the contractors had about four weeks to mobilise to site and begin work, adding that, the Ministry would be following up in that regard.

He said for Lot One and Two, the expected duration to complete the projects were 12 months and 18 months respectively, and a defect liability of another 12 months for both.

“We expect you to adhere to the established work program, schedule, quality standards, and presentation requirements set forth by the consultants. Should you encounter any challenges, please communicate them promptly to ensure timely resolution,” he added.

Lot One consists of the demolition of the existing underground drain and the construction of a new cast-in-situ concrete double 5.0×2.0m cell underground box culvert, to be realised along the east-to-west carriageway of Dr Busia Highway.

The approximate length of intervention is 1,955m from Accra Academy to Pamprom Junction, where it will connect to a recently constructed drain.

The Lot Two also consists of the demolition of the existing open channel on Osabiede Street, and the construction of a new cast-in-situ concrete single 5.0×2.0m cell underground box culvert, to be realised from the Bank of Ghana Quarters, to the confluence in the South Kaneshie channel, through Osabiede Street, Ayikai Street and across the Ring Road West.

Additionally, the works include the re-sectioning of the existing South Kaneshie channel by constructing a new rectangular open lined section, that is 15.0×2.6m, cast-in-situ concrete from Graphic Road to the International Central Gospel Church for about 815.0m.

It also includes expanding the remaining natural stretch to a larger unlined trapezoidal open section for approximately 860.0m, up to confluence in the Odaw.

The works include the replacement of the existing vehicular South Kaneshie bridge, that is Abossey Okai Street crossing over the South Kaneshie channel with a new steel-concrete, simply supported, single 15m span, which is an 18m length bridge.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said, Kaneshie was a densely populated and commercially sensitive area, therefore, any alternative routing and related arrangements must be designed to ensure that commercial activities could continue uninterrupted while work progresses.

“Additionally, the alternative paths should be clearly defined and effectively communicated.

“Given the high population density of the area, safety is a critical concern. We will be closely monitoring and addressing any safety issues to ensure a secure environment for all stakeholders,” he added.

He charged the contractors to ensure that adequate signage was installed in all relevant areas to prevent injuries to workers, pedestrians, and market vendors, adding that fortunately, funding was not an issue, hence the need to proceed with the work promptly.

Source: GNA