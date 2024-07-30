Court subpoena’s police officer over accused’s money 

A court in Accra has subpoenaed the Madina District Crime Officer to appear before it in respect of GH¢94,000 given to him allegedly by an accused person.

The subpoena comes after Emmanuel Nash, an event organizer, appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a woman of GH¢338,000.

The court was told that upon Nash’s arrest, he refunded GH¢94,000 to the Crime Officer and was admitted to police enquiry bail.

However, the Crime Officer allegedly failed to release the money to the complainant.

Nash, therefore, petitioned the Police Intelligence and Professional Standard Bureau of the Ghana Police Service.

Later, the Adentan Circuit Court issued a subpoena for the Crime Officer and admitted Emmauel Nash to bail in the sum of GH¢350,000 with two sureties to be justified.

Nash pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and defrauding by false pretences.

Meanwhile, an accomplice of Nash, known as Mariam Appiah –Korang, is said to be at large.

The court presided over by Angela Attachie adjourned the matter to August 21, for Case Management Conference.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, told the court that the complainant Olivia Osei Mensah was a trader residing at Madina, Accra.

It said Nash resided at Nungua and that Mariam, the second accused person, was at large.

In 2022, Mariam was said to have met Nash during one of his (Nash’s) events and pleaded with him to help get some people recruited into security services because he knew people in government.

The prosecution said Mariam, therefore, went to the complainant and convinced her to look for interested people to be enlisted in the various security services.

It said the complainant, who was interested, paid GH¢30,000 for her three children to be enlisted and then collected various sums of money from 44 other interested persons.

The prosecution said the complainant collected a total amount of GH¢338,000 and handed over the names to Mariam, who also gave them to Nash.

According to the prosecutor, all efforts made to either get the 47 people recruited or have the money refunded failed.

The prosecution said the matter was reported and police investigations led to the arrest of Nash and Mariam.

The court was told that Nash admitted receiving the money from Mariam to enlist a group of people into the security services.

Mariam, during police investigations, jumped bail together with her sureties.

The prosecution said so far, GH¢94,000 had been retrieved from Nash.

Source: GNA