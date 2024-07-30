Asante Kotoko’s new recruit Camara joins team’s preseason training

Guinean goalkeeper Mohammed Camara has joined Asante Kotoko’s pre-season training after signing a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old Guinean goalkeeper is the latest recruit of the Porcupine Warriors who have already signed Emmanuel Antwi, Dauda Saaka, Esmat Hassabalbagi and Patrick Asiedu, among others.

Camara, speaking in an interview after successfully completing his move to Kotoko, said he was glad to be there and thanked former Kotoko player Amos Frimpong for facilitating the transfer.

“It is easy for me to choose Kotoko because it is a very big club in Africa. I am ready mentally and physically to feature for the club and prepared to give my best for the upcoming season,” he said.

Camara is expected to play second fiddle to highly experienced custodian Frederick Asare, who survived last month’s mass expulsion of players from the club.

Asante Kotoko commenced preseason training on Monday, July 29, 2024, ahead of the 2024-25 football season, which begins on September 6, 2024.

The Porcupine Warriors begin their 2024-25 Ghana Premier League campaign against Karela United, as they quest to win their 25th league title.

