Two persons who allegedly burgled John Kuma’s widow refused bail

The Accra Circuit Court Two on Friday refused bail to two persons who allegedly stole money, electrical gadgets, others from Mr John Kumah’s widow.

Adams Sanogo, trader, and Kwame Dunga, at large, allegedly conspired to steal $50,000, GH¢50,000.00, iPhone 15 Pro Max cellular phone valued at GH¢15,000.00 from Reverend Lillian Kumah, widow of Mr Kumah, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

They are also believed to have stolen her Apple iPad valued GH¢15,000.00, Samsung Z fold mobile phone valued at GH¢12,000.00, Microsoft laptop valued GH¢7,000.00, black school bag valued GH¢400.00 and an Apple watch which value is unknown.

Rabiu Falilu, a Senior High School (SHS) leaver, is also accused of dishonestly receiving some of the stolen items.

The accused persons, who were arrested in the Ashanti Region and handed over to the Police in Accra, have denied the crime and were remanded into police custody to assist in investigation and the arrest of one Kwame Dunga, their alleged accomplice, who is on the run.

The Court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo declined the grant of bail as prayed by Mr Benjamin Ofori, accused persons’ counsel, with the reason that the case is sensitive and would not serve the interest of society.

They will be brought back on August 7, 2024.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Raymond Ackom, said Reverend Lillian Kumah, the complainant was the widow of Mr Kumah, a resident of Achimota-Mile 7, Accra.

Sanogo is a mobile phone dealer at Adum-PZ and resident of Kokoso, all suburbs of Kumasi whilst Falilu, was a resident of Jamasi in the Ashanti region.

He said on December 29, 2023, an unknown person, gained access to the place of abode of Reverend Kumah and stole her personal belongings, including an iPhone 15 Pro Max mobile phone valued at GH¢15,000.00, Samsung Z fold mobile phone valued at GH¢12,000.00, Apple iPad valued GH¢15,000.00, Microsoft laptop valued at GH¢7,000.00, Black school bag valued at GH¢400.00, Apple watch value yet to be Known as well as cash of GH¢50,000.00 and $50,000 USD.

The Prosecution said she made a formal complaint to the Police, furnishing the police with Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) video footage of the incident. On July 24, 2024, Police investigation led to the arrest of Falilu, who was in possession of the complainant’s iPhone 15 Pro max mobile phone at Jamasi in the Ashanti region, the Court was told.

The Prosecution said on his arrest, he led Police to Adum PZ, Kumasi, where Sanogo was also arrested and during interrogation, Sanogo admitted selling the phone to Falilu.

He further mentioned Dunga, another mobile phone dealer at Adum PZ, who is currently at large as his accomplice, the Court heard.

The Prosecution said Sanogo and Falilu were cautioned, charged for the offence and put before court, meanwhile efforts were underway to arrest Dunga.

In praying for bail, Mr Ofori said Sanogo and Falilu had fixed places of abode, not flight risk and had people of substance to stand as sureties for them as well as assisted and still willing to assist the Police in their investigations.

He said Sanogo was a middleman who bought a phone from Kwame whilst Falilu, he said was just SHS leaver who led the Police to Sanogo, the one he got a phone from.

The Prosecution opposed to the bail application and said if the accused persons were released, they would interfere with investigations, would not appear to stand trial, being on the run since 2023 as the Police deployed intelligent officers to the Ashanti Region who arrested they only two days ago.

Source: GNA