Don’t allow NPP’s poor performance to discourage you from voting – Ato Forson

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament has asked Ghanaians and other sympathizers of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to allow the poor performance of the New Patriotic Party government to discourage them from voting in the 2024 elections.

He argued that most Ghanaians were so frustrated by show of incompetence from the NPP administration, thereby creating doubts in them to vote come December 7, 2024.

Dr Ato Forson made the appeal whilst addressing NDC supporters at the launch of its National Campaign, held in Tamale.

The campaign launch was attended by the Presidential Candidate of the party, Mr John Dramani Mahama, Vice – Presidential Candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Party Chairman, Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, General Secretary, Mr Fifi Kwetey, and Professor Joshua Alabi, Campaign Coordinator of the party.

Other party members at the launch included Hannah Louisa Bissiw, National Women Organizer, and Mr Sammy Gyamfi, Communication Officer of the party.

Members of Parliament and other Parliamentary candidates of the party were present, including party executives across the country.

Source: GNA