Ashaiman residents share vary opinions on billboards’ influence on voting 

Some voters in the Ashaiman constituency have expressed varying opinions about the impact of political campaign billboards on deciding which candidate to vote for in the general elections.

As part of the electioneering and the quest to create visibility and get votes for both presidential and parliamentary aspirants, campaign billboards are one of the communication strategies used by political parties and independent candidates.

Various sizes of campaign billboards have been mounted at vantage points in Ashaiman, with messages and slogans to convince voters.

Some voters interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) indicated that they rely on billboards to know the aspirants and decide who to vote for, while others said it does not impact their choice.

Hajia Madina Tahiru, a trader, said she rarely uses social media or watches television to get information on the manifestos of the various aspirants; therefore, her primary source of information for the election was billboards.

She stated that billboards were an effective way for candidates to reach out to voters, saying that they provide a quick snapshot of a candidate’s promises and vision, which could influence people’s decisions at the polls.

“I don’t always have time to watch TV or scroll through social media, but billboards are hard to miss; if a candidate’s message relates to me, it can influence my vote,” she said.

Mr. Emmanuel Agyei, a tailor, noted that billboards are powerful tools for candidates to connect with voters as they offered a concise glimpse into the candidate’s platform and vision, which can significantly impact a voter’s decision on election day.

Madam Ama Nkansah, a shopkeeper, stated that billboards might have a limited impact on some voters who ignore politics; a billboard might catch their eye, but it’s not a deciding factor.

Madam Nkansah added that billboards are just a bunch of beautiful pictures and empty promises, adding that voters must know what a candidate has done, not just what they say they will do, which is mostly posted on the billboards.

“I make my own decisions based on my research and what I know about the candidates; the billboard cannot influence my vote,” he said.

Source: GNA