Man arrested for attempting to sell niece to pay for Canadian visa

Thirty-year-old Nana Kofi Amofa, alias Kofi Yesu, who attempted to sell his six-year-old niece for GH¢150,000 to acquire a visa to Canada is in the grips of the Central Regional Police Intelligence Unit (PID).

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday, July 23, around1000 hours at Gomoa Buduburam, near Obolo Estate.

The police say they picked up intelligence that the suspect had expressed the desire to sell the minor (name withheld) to raise funds for his travel to Canada.

Consequently, police dispatched officers who posed as buyers and during negotiations, the suspect demanded GH¢150,000 from the undercover officer who immediately caused his arrest.

The suspect confirmed that the victim was the daughter of his senior brother, Mr Kwadwo Brako, who resided at Nyamebekyere, a village near Akyem Ayirebi in the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency of the Eastern Region.

Further interrogation revealed that the suspect had convinced the girl’s parents to let her stay with him under the pretext of providing her better education.

The Kasoa DOVVSU is conducting further investigations into the matter.

Source: GNA