NPA engaging government to remove taxes, levies on liquefied petroleum gas

Dr Joseph Wilson, Director, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at National Petroleum Authority (NPA) says the Authority is engaging government to remove some of the taxes and levies on the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPA) to make it more affordable.

He said currently, taxes and levies on the commodity constituted eight per cent of the total price, and “this we believe, could be inimical to achieving the goal of 50% penetration by 2030.”

Dr Wilson, speaking at a Town hall meeting in Ho, in the Volta Region stated that most refineries in the continent were also not properly functioning.

The meeting was aimed to sensitise various stakeholders on safe use of LPG and the need to transition to the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

The Director said increasing household adoption of LPG as the main cooking fuel required a collective effort by all stakeholders.

He said the Authority would continue to educate and sensitise various stakeholders across the country on safe use of LPG and the need to transition to the Cylinder Recirculation Model.

The Director said the implementation of the CRM was expected to increase accessibility by bringing the commodity closer to the consumers.

He said the CRM would help in regular checks of the cylinders to ensure their safety, stating that most consumers were not aware that the cylinders had to be checked every five years and had a life span of 12-15 years.

Mr Yushau Bashiru-Turawah, Sariki Zongo, who chaired the programme described the CRM as a significant initiative aimed to improve the lives of the citizens by enhancing safety and environmental sustainability.

He said the LPG as a clean energy source was safer for the well-being of the communities and implementation of the CRM would help prevent the risk associated with outdated cylinders.

Mr Bashiru-Turawah emphasised that the CRM initiative was about cultivating the culture of safety and responsibility, ensuring that every home was equipped with knowledge to prevent accidents.

Source: GNA