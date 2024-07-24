Government has increased LEAP grant by 200% in two years

The government has in the last two years increased the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme grant by 200 per cent from GH¢64.00 in 2022 to GH¢256.00 in 2024.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Finance Minister, who said this in the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review in Parliament on Tuesday, said the development was to protect the real value of the benefits for the most vulnerable households in the country.

“…Meaning that we have doubled the grant every year for the last two years. This measure ensures that the programme’s outcomes are effectively achieved,” he said.

Dr Adam said the number of beneficiary households had increased from 212,917 in 2016 to 324,073 in 2024 under the enhanced LEAP.

LEAP is a cash transfer programme introduced by the Government of Ghana in 2008, for extremely poor and vulnerable households.

The households must fall into some categories for eligibility- orphaned and vulnerable children or persons with severe disability without any productive capacity and elderly persons who are 65 years and above.

Source: GNA