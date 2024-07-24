Energy Commission wants energy efficiency calculated in education curriculum  

The Energy Commission has advocated energy efficiency and conservation as a subject in Ghanaian school curricular.

Such a move, they said was critical to creating early awareness among the growing Ghanaian to be conscious of good practices that promoted sustainable environment to avert the consequences of climate change.

Mr. Hubert Zan, the Assistant Manager, Energy Efficiency Regulations of the Energy Commission said this at a town hall meeting in Takoradi to create awareness of energy efficiency regulations.

The nationwide awareness campaign on energy efficiency regulations was a collaborative effort to promote energy efficiency and conservation across Ghana.

The Energy Commission, in partnership with the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) with financial support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) under the Climate Promise Project is implementing the project aimed at raising awareness about the country’s new energy efficiency regulations.

These initiatives target both public and private institutions, and the public, to foster a culture of sustainability and reduce energy costs.

Mr. Zan said the initiative sought to educate key personnel from various sectors on the importance of energy conservation and the new regulations.

This effort supports Ghana’s commitment to the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the 2015 Paris Agreement, aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner technologies.

Given stock of the commission’s activities, he pointed out that, since 2013 when the regulations became effective, some 54 percent of the total thermal generation had been conserved.

He noted the need for more collective efforts to stop dumping on the Ghanaian market.

Mr. Zan said: “We are adopting lots of strategies including verification and testing of appliances, engagement with manufacturers for improved standards and naming and shaming of importers who did the wrong things to deter others.”

Ultimately, the Country aimed to have a well sanitized appliance market which conformed to all laid down performance standards.

Mr. Mohammed Gyimah, from the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation said effects of climate change was now glaring and thus the need for immediate actions to rectify such greenhouse emissions to create a better and safer society for all.

Mr. Richard Donkor, Manager Energy Efficiency of the Commission entreated Ghanaians to adopt best practices that saved the environment and secured the purse of the consumer.

He was grateful to the Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Alliance Ghana for supporting the nationwide awareness campaign with free bait including iron, cookers, blenders and kettles among others.

Source: GNA