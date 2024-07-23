Walk Sefwi-Wiawso MP out of the Chamber – Speaker Babgin directs Marshall

A comment from Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi-Wiawso in the Chamber of Parliament on Monday, deemed disrespectful, attracted the Speaker’s anger, who directed a Marshall to walk the MP out.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin had announced to the House the President’s nomination of two persons for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The Speaker, after making the announcement, urged the House to look into issues of the full complement of the Supreme Court when the Appointments Committee presents its vetting report on the two nominees to the plenary for consideration.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, in a remark, did not agree with the Speaker, saying: “It does not lie in the mouth of the Speaker to make such prejudicial comments.”

These remarks did not go down well with the Speaker, who, in response, said: “This is a completely rude remarks and I can send you out of the House now.”

“It lies in my authority to do so. You represent the good people of Sefwi-Wiawso, and I represent the whole country. Please, Marshall, take him out of the House! Marshall, take him out of the House! I will not entertain such disrespect,” he said.

After Dr Afriyie was walked out of the Chamber, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, intervened and rendered an apology to the Speaker on behalf of the caucus.

“Mr Speaker, we acknowledge the wisdom you have guided this House with and how we have navigated as a House to this point,” he said.

“We’ve had moments laced with tension, we’ve had some tensed moments in this House, in all that, Speaker, you’ve shown leadership, and it is incumbent upon us in leadership to help you guide the House.”

“What happened a moment ago was unfortunate, so we want to, for and on behalf of the entire Caucus and my colleague, we want to render an unqualified apology to you and your office, and we hope that this draws the curtains and thus brings matters to a close.”

“Mr Speaker, we are very sorry, and we apologise sincerely for what happened. I say this on behalf of the Member and the entire Caucus, we are sorry.”

Speaker Bagbin commended the Majority Chief Whip for his leadership; declaring; “Honourable members, that ends the matter.”

Source: GNA