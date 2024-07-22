Family seeks justice in fatal road crash involving Mali consulate vehicle

In a poignant twist of fate that intertwines diplomatic privileges with personal tragedy, the family of Gerald Abbey Mensah, a promising University of Ghana student, is challenging the boundaries of diplomatic immunity. Their story unfolds against the backdrop of Accra’s bustling streets, where a routine commute turned fatal on a fateful day in March 2021.

The Mensah family, represented by the law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., has taken an unprecedented step by demanding GH¢1 million in compensation from the Consulate of Mali.

The claim is seeking to assuage the pains of the family for a tragic accident involving an uninsured diplomatic vehicle that claimed young Gerald’s life.

According to police report, the diplomatic vehicle, bearing the registration number CD 2757-20, allegedly ran a red light at the Opeibea Intersection on Accra’s Liberation Road. The resulting collision with a commercial vehicle carrying Gerald led to his untimely death, leaving behind grieving parents and siblings.

What sets this case apart is not just the tragic loss of a young life, but the complex legal and diplomatic questions it raises. The Mali Consulate’s vehicle was reportedly uninsured at the time of the accident, a direct contravention of Ghanaian law. This fact, coupled with the alleged reckless driving of the consulate’s employee, Fatoumata Dite Hilda Barry, has emboldened the Mensah family to seek justice beyond the usual constraints of diplomatic immunity.

Samuel Akuetteh Mensah and Christiana Abbey Mensah, Gerald’s father and sister respectively, have been named administrators of his estate. Through their legal representatives, they paint a picture of a bright young man whose future was cut short. Gerald, they say, was not only pursuing higher education but also contributing to his family’s wellbeing as an employee of Enterprise Insurance.

The family’s demand for compensation encompasses not just the loss of life but also the mental distress suffered by Gerald’s dependents and the expenses incurred in the aftermath of the tragedy. Their legal team has given the Mali Consulate a two-week ultimatum to respond, threatening further legal action if their demands are not met.

This case has caught the attention of both public and government officials, with copies of the legal notice sent to the Minister of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration and the local police commander. It raises important questions about the balance between diplomatic privileges and accountability, especially in cases involving loss of life.

As Accra watches this case unfold, the Mensah family’s quest for justice may well set a precedent in how diplomatic missions are held accountable for actions of their staff on Ghanaian soil. Whether this will lead to a re-evaluation of diplomatic immunity practices or result in a quiet settlement remains to be seen. What’s clear is that the tragic loss of Gerald Abbey Mensah has sparked a debate that extends far beyond the confines of a courtroom, touching on issues of international relations, legal accountability, and the human cost of diplomatic privileges.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah