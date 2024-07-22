Anglican priest decries greed and negligence among people in leadership

Reverend Camillus Baba Ababagre, Parish Priest at the Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Bolgatanga has decried the constant desires in people in leadership to satisfy their selfish interests at the expense of the people they are put there to serve.

He said it was a compelling duty of leaders, whether pastors, politicians, teachers, civil or public servants, or parents, to serve the people they lead wholeheartedly by seeking their welfare.

Rev Ababagre expressed the reservation while preaching the sermon on the theme: “Let us be attentive to the needs of others”.

He said: “Whatever position you occupy, let the service lead. Do not concentrate on satisfying personal selfish interest.”

Reverend Ababagre noted, “There are men of God who look at their interest first, live in luxurious comfort at the expense of the needs of their congregation. Similarly, Politicians instead of concentrating on the needs of their constituents, concentrate on amassing wealth to the detriment of the constituents on whose ticket they serve”

He said, “as pastors and men of God, we are to take care of the psychological, material and spiritual needs of our congregation and not to dominate and exploit them for our own interests”.

The Parish Priest indicated that politicians, teachers, and all other people serving in leadership positions, should ensure that they took care of those entrusted in their care and avoid taking advantage of them to build their wealth.

He condemned greed among family heads and said some parents were selfish and irresponsible in managing their homes, especially their children. and indicated that they would have everything to themselves at the expense of their children.

“Let us always remember that we are put into leadership positions to take care of the people who put us there and, on whose behalf, we serve”, he added.

He reminded the congregation that Jesus did not neglect the multitude who went ahead of him, and his disciples after they decided to take some rest, and said Jesus taught, manifested wonders, and attended to their needs unconditionally.

He called on Christians who are privileged to serve in positions, to commit themselves to the roles they have been put to serve and offer such services unconditionally to the people.

