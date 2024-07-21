African Union calls for collective action to combat terrorism

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, has highlighted the African Union Commission’s efforts towards fighting terrorism and extremism across the continent.

He said the Commission had been building the capacities of security and intelligence agencies of the African countries to respond swiftly to potential security breaches and attacks.

Ambassador Adeoye made this known during a news briefing in Accra on the sidelines of the Sixth African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

Ambassador Adeoye underscored the need for collective action by Member States to fight against terrorism and violent extremism, which had displaced many people on the continent, especially the Sahel region.

He also addressed the issue of military takeovers on the continent with six countries currently being suspended from the African Union including Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Gabon.

Ambassador Adeoye stressed the importance of entrenching democracy in Africa, and promoting good governance, youth empowerment and women participation in political activities.

He noted that the African Union had observed elections in more than nine countries this year and would continue to support the institutional resilience of national election bodies.

The Ambassador also highlighted the need for early warning systems, mediation, and preventive diplomacy, noting that continental early warning system review had been set up.

He thus called for resources mobilization, including from the private sector to support peace, security, and governance initiatives on the continent.

Ambassador Adeoye seized the opportunity to call for inclusive partnerships, including with media and youth, to build a greater continent that promoted African solutions to African problems.

He also reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to promoting peace, security, and governance across the continent, adding:”Peace and security and governance In Africa; Terrorism and violent extremism remain major concerns, with several regions affected. ”

He said the AU was building synergies to fight terrorism collectively, recognizing that security was a shared responsibility.

“Democracy and good governance are our top priorities. The AU has observed elections in over nine countries this year, supporting institutional resilience and empowering youth and encpuraging women participation in political activities,” he added.

The Ambassador noted that early warning systems were being reviewed to enhance conflict prevention and mediation.

“The AU is mobilizing resources, including from the private sector, to support peace and security initiatives.

Inclusive partnerships are crucial, with the media and youth playing vital roles in promoting African solutions to African problems,” he stated.

He said as the continent strived for sustainable development, the AU’s focus on peace,

security, and governance underscored the inter-connectedness of those goals.

“By addressing these challenges, Africa can build a brighter future for all its citizens,” Ambassador Adeoye stated.

Source: GNA