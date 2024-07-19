The 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of AU opens in Accra

Madam Shirley Oyorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thursday opened the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Accra.

The four-day meeting (July 18-21) would also serve as the Sixth Mid-Year Coordination Meetings and the Regional Economic Communities to deliberate on pressing issues concerning the continent.

The meeting is focused on the African Union’s theme for the year 2024, “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa”.

Madam Botchwey urged the Member States of AU to harness their collective strengths in utilising opportunities available to find solutions to the continent’s challenges.

She underscored the need to build a dynamic educational system that would lay a solid foundation for lifelong opportunities and ensure Africa’s sustainable development and economic growth.

The meeting aimed at accelerating Africa’s integration agenda and promote continental unity.

Mr Claver Gatete, the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, underscored the need to make deliberate efforts to ensure that three-quarters of the African youth without digital skills were equipped to participate in Africa’s future workforce.

He said it was necessary for Africa to create the right incentives for the private sector to invest in education systems.

Source: GNA