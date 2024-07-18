Look beyond confines of the nation to develop leadership skills – Kufour tells Ghana youth

Former President, Mr John Agyekum Kufour, has entreated the youth aspiring to become leaders to look beyond the confines of the nation to develop themselves in the corporate world.

He noted that creativity was a key tool Ghana needed and if the youth aspiring to be leaders could develop and adopt creative skills it would help them to excel.

President Kufour pointed out that, Ghana had all the natural resources, and what was needed was creative human resource to lead and harness the natural resources to transform the nation.

He was speaking at the 15th MTN Pulse Africa Transform Summit in Kumasi.

It was put together by the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC) in partnership with KNUST and MTN Pulse.

It was celebrated under the theme “15 Years of Transformational Leadership”.

President Kufour commended the YPYC for continually churning out young leaders through astute role models.

He urged the coalition to set a competitive record with meritocracy, as they challenged themselves to groom and raise young professionals and youthful leaders.

Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, Convener for YPYC, observed that, the challenge in Africa had been good leadership, which was why the Coalition was keen on grooming and raising generational thinkers and transformational leaders.

In the last 15 years, he said YPYC had reached out and engaged over 30,000 young people and had trained about 500 transformational leaders.

With role models, the coalition has in the past years awarded elites including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, former President John Agyekum Kufour, former President John Mahama, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufour, and Sir Sam Jonah, among others.

The Summit was used to launch the YPYC Education Entrepreneurship Empowerment Fund, which aims to assist youth in tertiary education, support students innovative transformational business ideas to create enterprises and expand youth mentorship programmes.

Source: GNA