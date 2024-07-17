Youngman found guilty of robbery gets 15 years sentence

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a 24-year-old to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour for robbery.

Chillip Xexers, alias Kwabena Boakye, 24, unemployed, pleaded guilty and was sentenced accordingly.

Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice only named as Abdullah is on the run and being sought by the Police.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum told the Court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu that Madam Mary Agyei, the complainant was a seamstress, adding that she and Xexers were residents of Feyiase and Esereso respectively.

He said on Monday, July 18, 2024, at about 1900 hours Madam Agyei was on her way to buy soap from a nearby store when she met Xexers and Abdullah.

Shortly after, they attacked her from behind and twisted her neck, the prosecution said.

Detective Chief Inspector Twum told the Court that he pulled out a jack knife, which he had concealed on him and threatened to stab the complainant if she raised an alarm.

He said Xexers forcefully collected the complainant’s Samsung XS mobile phone valued GHC3,000.00 and gave same to Abdullah.

The prosecution said Xexers and his alleged accomplice then took to their heels, but Madam Agyei raised an alarm and their neighbours around managed to apprehend Xexers.

He was then handed over to the Fesiase police, the Court heard.

Detective Chief Inspector Twum said Xexers admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and mentioned Abdullah as his accomplice and the custodian of the exhibit phone.

Xexers, the prosecution said, led Police to the house of Abdullah during investigations, but he was not in the house.

After investigations, Xexers was charged with the offences and put before court.

Source: GNA