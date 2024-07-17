Organised Labour calls off strike, workers to resume work

The Organised Labour has called off its industrial action to demand for the termination of the sale of 60 per cent of Social Security and National Insurance Trust’s (SSNIT) shares in the four hotels.

The Group, after a meeting held on Monday, July 15, 2024, the starting day for their industrial action, called off its strike and urged its members to resume work Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

This comes after SSNIT announced the termination of the process of the sale of 60 per cent of its shares in four hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited on the back of the intended strike by the Group.

This was contained in a press release signed by the leadership of the Organised Labour and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“At an emergency meeting held today, Monday, July 15, 2024, Organised Labour has decided to call off the strike. All workers are requested to resume work on Tuesday, July 16, 2024,” the statement noted.

The Group gave SSNIT one month to engage them to address all outstanding issues related to managing their pensions, according to the statement.

Source: GNA