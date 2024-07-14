Black Queens suffer heavy defeat against Japan 

The Black Queens of Ghana suffered a 4-0 defeat against Japan in a friendly encounter at the Kanazawa Go Go Curry Stadium on Saturday.

Despite controlling possession from the outset, the home side struggled to find a route through the defence of the Queens who kept their lines clean with solid clearances.

Japan had chances but felt fleeting as the four-time African champions took advantage to play very deep.

Ghana’s joy was tempered by a controversial red card following Portia Boakye’s infringement on a Japanese attacker in the 23rd minute.

Black Queens, the lowest-ranked team defended desperately to hold out Japan in a barren first half.

The second half produced a lot of dramatic moments with Japan restoring their dignity as one of the best sides in the world.

A goal each from Tanaka Mina, Hamano, Fujino Aoba and Ueki sealed the campaign for the home side as they head into the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with much confidence.

Nora Häuptle, Head Coach of the Black Queens will hope to shape her team well as they prepare for the next Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: GNA