Parliament approves new ministers  

Parliament on Wednesday approved the nominations of Mr Herbert Krapah as the Minister of State for the Energy Ministry and Mr Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

The House adopted the 36th Appointments Committee report on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nomination of Mr Krapah and Mr Ahenkorah Marfo as Ministers of State and Deputy Minister, respectively.

However, the approval was one-sided as the Minority Caucus in Parliament staged a walkout ahead of the vote, claiming that President Akufo-Addo’s nominations had bloated the government size and increased government expenditure.

The Minority caucus had earlier boycotted the vetting of the designated ministers by the Appointments Committee over similar concerns.

In his remarks, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader, denied claims that the government was bloating its size amid an economic crisis.

Source: GNA