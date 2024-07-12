Dr Bawumia challenges Mahama to national debate 

The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has thrown a challenge to former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to a debate on pertinent national issues.

Dr Bawumia was of the belief that debating former President Mahama would provide the opportunity for Ghanaians to weigh their policies and make an informed choice during the December 7 polls.

The NPP Flagbearer threw the challenge during a mini rally at Bunkpurugu in the North East Region on Wednesday, July 10.

“It’s unfortunate that the former President doesn’t want to debate me because he knows that I will expose the emptiness of his policies,” he said.

Dr Bawumia stated that former President Mahama’s 24-hour Economy was “as empty as an empty barrel,” and that none of his own people could even explain it properly.

The NPP Flagbearer was of the conviction that the debate would set the stage to discuss the economy, governance and the progress the nation had made so far.

“I am looking forward to a debate with John Mahama on the economy, governance… But I am afraid that he is running away from a debate. Isn’t it? His people say he doesn’t want to debate. Mr Mahama doesn’t want to debate because he knows I’ll expose the emptiness of his policies,” Dr Bawumia stated.

“Mr Mahama says he has a 24-hour Economy but he cannot explain it because it’s as empty as an empty barrel. He cannot explain, none of his people can explain.

“They say they will export lions and elephants…but when we meet face-to-face, we can debate it, and Ghanaians will see where our policies lie and that’s the way we should go.”

The NPP Flagbearer underscored the need for the presidential candidates to debate so that the electorate would understand their policies and make an informed choice.

Source: GNA