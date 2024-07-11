Cybersecurity Authority licenses 51 cybersecurity players

After months of rigorous efforts to align Ghana’s cybersecurity standards with global benchmarks, the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by officially licensing and accrediting qualified industry players.

This marks Ghana as the first country in Africa and the second globally, following Singapore, to implement a comprehensive regulatory framework for Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs), Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs), and Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs).

In a ceremony held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, a total of 51 CSPs, CEs, and CPs received their licenses and accreditations from the CSA.

Addressing the recipients, the Director-General of the CSA, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, sounded a word of caution to all CSPs, CEs, and CPs who were offering cybersecurity services without a license or accreditation that they were in violation of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) stressing that “we would stop at nothing to ensure that all defaulting institutions and individuals face the appropriate sanctions, including criminal prosecutions and administrative penalties”.

While urging other CSPs, CEs, and CPs who were at various stages of the licensing and accreditation process to work hard to meet all the requirements, the Director-General intimated that the CSA, in collaboration with the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and other relevant stakeholders, was working to ensure compliance with the guidelines pursuant to the Cybersecurity Act.

Describing the occasion as a landmark achievement that underscores Ghana’s unwavering commitment to digital security and resilience, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 mandated the CSA to regulate cybersecurity activities in the country, including licensing CSPs and accrediting CEs and CPs and in furtherance of that, the CSA officially started the registration process in March 2023.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako highlighted the collaborative approach taken by the CSA, involving extensive stakeholder engagements since October 2022 to refine regulatory guidelines and to support registrants through the application process. “More than 30 different industry engagements have been conducted across different sectors, including industry players, academia, civil society organisations, and government institutions to achieve this feat,” Dr. Antwi-Boasiako added.

He observed that through extensive consultations, invaluable insights were gathered to refine the guidelines for the process, coupled with remarkable support and dedication from all stakeholders.

Congratulating the recipients, a member of the CSA governing board, Mrs. Adelaide Benneh-Prempeh, indicated that the regulatory framework was a strategic pillar to the development of the cybersecurity industry in Ghana and a testament to a proactive stance in safeguarding the digital landscape.

“Today’s ceremony is not just a culmination but a catalyst for continued collaboration and innovation in our cybersecurity ecosystem. The synergy among CSPs, CEs, and CPs will drive us towards adaptive resilience and continuous improvement,” she said.

Feedback from CSPs, CEs and CPs who received their licenses and accreditations indicated that even though the process was arduous, they were excited to have met the stringent licensing and accreditation criteria.

They expressed their commitment to continuous collaboration with the CSA to ensure a secure and resilient ecosystem and to develop the cybersecurity industry.

