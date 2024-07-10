Parliament Education Committee meets NaCCA over withdrawal of “Our World Our People” subject

The National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) has met with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education over a proposed withdrawal of “Our World Our People (OWOP)” subject from the Primary School curriculum.

This followed a petition to the Committee by the Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) on the proposed withdrawal of OWOP from the primary school curriculum by NaCCA.

According to a statement from NaCCA signed by Mr Matthew Owusu, its Deputy Director-General in charge of Technical Services, the meeting agreed that the effective date for the withdrawal of the subject should be moved from the 2024/2025 academic year to 2025/2026 academic year.

Also, the textbook of OWOP would be used as a supplementary reading material even after 2025/2026 academic year, because the strands and sub-strands in the OWOP would be incorporated into other subjects, as a result of the review.

The statement said NaCCA was urged to continue to extensively engage the leadership of the Ghana Publishers Association on the review and any proposed changes in the curriculum with respect to textbook development.

Meanwhile, NaCCA said it had decided to withdraw the subject “Our World Our People”, from the Standards-based Curriculum.

This comes on the back of a review and comparison of the Religious and Moral Education (RME) and the Our World Our People (OWOP) subjects by the Council.

The withdrawal of the subject from the curriculum is to take effect from the 2024/2025 academic year.

“Our review of both curricula indicates similar sub-strands and focus areas, including similarities. The situation amounts to a repetition of knowledge between both curricula,” NaCCA said in a letter addressed to the President of the Ghana Publishers Association.

Source: GNA