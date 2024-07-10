Case of Ablakwa’s impersonators adjourned to July 25

The case of two persons accused of impersonating Samuel Okudzto, North Tongu Member of Parliament, has been adjourned to July 25.

Appearing before an Accra High Court, the two accused persons: Promise Ahorgah, a phone repairer, and Kwaotse Mawuli, a building construction labourer, held that their lawyers were not in court because they were unable to meet their obligation.

The accused persons therefore prayed for a date.

The court had appealed to lawyers who were not state attorneys, and they took up the matter as pro bono.

Prosecution led by Nancy Korkor Hammond, a State Attorney, told the court that “we are supposed to file a new charge sheet based on new information. Unfortunately, we are unable to do so.”

The trial judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, adjourned the matter.

The two accused persons are alleged to have created social media accounts in the name of the MP for North Tongu to solicit funds on behalf of the victims affected by the Akosombo and Kpong Spillage.

They allegedly communicated with several people to solicit donations into their mobile money accounts. The MP for North Tongu however chanced on the fake flyers on social media and petitioned security agencies and the accused persons were nabbed.

They have pleaded not guilty to six counts of defrauding by unsuspecting Ghanaians.

The court has admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 each.

Source: GNA