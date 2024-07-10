Bawumia’s Administration will never disappoint Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s government to deliver on his promises and meet the aspirations of Ghanaians.

The President touted Dr Bawumia’s unwavering loyalty, humility and support throughout his administration from 2017 to date and was confident Bawumia/NAPO government could double what he (Akufo-Addo) had achieved.

The President made these remarks during the unveiling of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the New Patriotic Party’s Running Mate for the 2024 Election at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted Dr Bawumia’s readiness and capabilities to lead the nation to greater heights in terms of development and job creation and appealed to the electorate to vote for him on the December 7 Election.

The President expressed strong confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s potential to build on his administration’s achievements, adding: “I can assure you that when Dr Bawumia becomes President, he will deliver and double whatever I have done for Ghana to transform”.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia had touted the presidential ticket of the Party, describing himself and that of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as a combination of the “youth, innovators and generational thinkers”.

He said the NPP Presidential ticket was the sure bet to catapult the country to higher heights in terms of development.

“We are superior in performance to the NDC’s record in areas of road infrastructure, railways, education, health, digitisation, among others,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Dr Bawumia said the NPP’s Presidential ticket was a well-oiled machine to lead the Party to resounding victory in the December 7 Election.

Dr Bawumia expressed confidence in his running-mate to complement his efforts in securing victory for the NPP, saying;” I have high respect for Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh…he is a problem-solver, a generational thinker and I have absolute confidence in him”.

Dr Bawumia hinted of plans to launch the Party’s 2024 Election Manifesto next month, which would be the blueprint for the policies and aspirations for the Party.

Earlier, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central and former presidential aspirant, called for unity within the Party and appealed to those with grievances to forgive one another to ensure resounding victory on December 7.

He also asked the leadership of the Party to respect the grassroots supporters to ensure they work in united front for victory.

The unveiling of Dr Opoku-Prempeh as the running-mate has concluded the NPP’s president ticket for the 2024 Election.

The campaign team is set to embark on a rigorous campaign across the 276 constituencies to unveil the Party’s parliamentary candidates and canvass for votes.

The theme for the Party’s campaign is, “Bold Solutions for the Future”.

Source: GNA