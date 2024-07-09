Hopeson Adorye faces GH¢1m defamation suit

The Convener of Citizen Eye Ghana, a non-governmental organisation, has filed a defamation suit against Hopeson Kofivi Adorye demanding GH¢1 million as damages.

Alex Kwaku Tetteh, a businessman, is seeking retraction and apology from Adorye, an Operations Director of Movement for Change, a political organisation, over some media publications.

According to the plaintiff the retraction and apology should be done with much prominence on Okay Fm, an Accra based radio station.

Additionally, the plaintiff wants the publication of the retraction and apology to be done on the websites of the Radio Station and all other social media platforms as well as the front or back page of the Daily Graphic Newspaper for three consecutive days.

It is the case of the plaintiff that on or about May 7, 2024, the defendant called into a morning show known as “Ade Akye Abia,” on Okay FM and allegedly said “…. When he (referring to the Plaintiff) drinks Akpeteshie (a local gin) and smokes ‘wee’ in addition, he speaks total rubbish and as if he speaks from is anus…”

Tetteh held that the words spoken of him by the defendant were meant to convey the meaning that he was a drug addict, a criminal, unintelligent and an alcoholic.

“By reason of the publication of the said words, the Plaintiff has been seriously injured in his reputation and has been brought into public scandal, disrepute, odium and contempt…”

He said the false pronouncement by Adorye was not only a live telecast but also streamed live on numerous social media channels belonging to Okay FM and same was published on its website giving the issue “extensive publicity”.

Tetteh said unless the defendant was restrained by the Court, he would continue to make similar pronouncements about him.

He is, therefore, seeking “exemplary damages” and a perpetual injunction restraining the defendant or his agents from further publishing or causing the said defamatory words to be published or distributed.

Source: GNA