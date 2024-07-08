AGI supports companies to calculate carbon footprints to enhance sustainability

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) through its Energy Service Centre (ESC) is supporting commercial and industrial companies with capacity building and technical backstopping to enable them undertake greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting.

The move is aimed at supporting companies in their journey toward sustainability,

In this direction, the Centre held two comprehensive training workshops on Carbon Emissions Accounting and Decarbonization in June and July, this year.

The training aimed to address the growing need for industries to take stock of their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, especially with the introduction of the Emissions Tax in Ghana and upcoming international regulations such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the EU Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR).

These regulations necessitate robust carbon accounting and mitigation strategies to ensure compliance and sustainability.

It brought together industry leaders and senior staff from commercial and industrial companies to equip them with the essential skills and knowledge to manage and reduce their carbon emissions.

Participants were introduced to the terminology and principles of carbon accounting. They learned to measure and report carbon emissions (Scope 1-3) using the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard.

The training also provided practical experience with the GHG Protocol excel-based calculation tool, enabling participants to set up their initial corporate carbon balance for Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Each participating company will receive personalized support to develop their corporate carbon balance and report, ensuring they could implement the learnings effectively within their organizations.

The training had thirty-three participants from several companies, including GOIL PLC, Tema Lube Oil Ltd, Enclave Power Co. Ltd, and Tema Steel Ltd. Others include Qualiplast, Asanko Gold Ltd, Deloitte, Polytank among others.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the practical approach of the workshop, which not only provided theoretical knowledge but also equipped them with the tools and support needed to take actionable steps towards reducing their carbon footprint.

“The training has been incredibly insightful. It has equipped us with the knowledge and tools to accurately measure and manage our organization’s carbon footprint, which is crucial for our sustainability goals and regulatory compliance”, remarked Akosua Febri-Yeboah from PolyTank Ghana Ltd.

This AGI-ESC is providing this support to companies with assistance from the “Sustainable Energy for Climate Protection in Ghana (SustainE4Climate)” project being implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy.

Future training sessions and support programmes are planned to further assist companies in their decarbonization efforts.

Source: GNA