HeFRA to investigate death of patient allegedly abandoned in bush

The Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) is to investigate the incident involving a patient who was discharged from Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba, and allegedly deserted in a bush leading to her death.

The incident happened in June 2024 after the hospital declared the patient well and discharged her.

A statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, however, said HeFRA had taken notice of the report making the rounds in various media outlets regarding the incident.

“We are deeply committed to this matter, as the details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

“We are actively collaborating with relevant institutions to gather all the information and determine the facts of what occurred,” it stated.

HeFRA advised the public to refrain from speculations and rely on information solely from official resources saying, “The agency will provide more updates as more information becomes available.”

It called on the public to contact the Registrar via the link ‘[email protected]’ for any questions related to the alleged medical malpractice.

