Cee Levelz’s new single and music video ‘Commotion’ coming out July 6

Rising Afrobeat star, Cee Levelz will release his new single on Saturday July 6, 2024.

The single titled ‘Commotion’, comes in both audio and video formats. Fans can catch the premiere on his official YouTube channel.

The “Inside me” EP: A journey of hits

Earlier this year, Cee Levelz released his debut EP “Inside Me” on March 23, 2024. The EP features six standout tracks: ‘Medaase,’ ‘Mon Babe,’ ‘My Money,’ ‘Ghana Jollof,’ ‘Day One,’ and ‘Low Tempo.’ Since its release, the EP has taken the Afrobeat world by storm, receiving rave reviews and widespread acclaim on major platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud.

Captivating visuals

Cee Levelz has also been making waves with his stunning visuals. The music video for “Mon Babe” and the visuals for ‘Confused Low’ and ‘Low Tempo’ have been well-received, showcasing his artistic skills and creativity. His ability to blend Afrobeat with hip-hop and R&B elements has captivated audiences far and wide.

Stay tuned for more

Cee Levelz is just getting started. With more music releases on the horizon and exciting performances planned, there’s much more to look forward to. For the latest updates, follow Cee Levelz on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Stay connected with Delmi Media Entertainment’s Facebook page for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes insights.

Meet Cee Levelz

Born Ebenezer Quayson in Takoradi, Ghana, Cee Levelz has quickly become a name to watch on the Afrobeat scene. He was signed to Delmi Media and Entertainment in July 2022, and since then, his journey has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for his powerful voice, thought-provoking lyrics, and captivating performances, Cee Levelz is making his mark not only in Ghana, but across Africa and beyond.

His debut EP “Inside Me” has proven his talent and versatility, blending Afrobeat, hip-hop, and R&B influences into a unique and compelling sound. With fans from Ghana to Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Canada, and France, Cee Levelz is solidifying his place as a rising star in the music industry.

Join us in celebrating the release of ‘Commotion’ and be part of Cee Levelz’s incredible journey. Don’t miss out on the excitement and be sure to follow his official channels for all the latest news and updates!