Political parties in Ghana 2024 election commit to peace

Major political parties in the country have pledged commitment to decent and peaceful campaign ahead of the 2024 General Election.

The parties pledged to work collectively with stakeholders in the election space towards peace.

The commitments were made on Thursday at an inter-party dialoque on election violence mitigation and the inauguration of a 13- member Committee to monitor the adherence and compliance of the Code of Conduct on Vigilantism and Elections Violence in Accra.

Mr Abraham Amaliba, Director, Conflict Resolution, National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledged the readiness of the Party to abide by the Code of Conduct to ensure peaceful elections.

He said the initiative by the National Peace Council (NPC) was commendable in ensuring free and fair elections.

“Our Flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama, is noted for peace. He believes in free and transparent elections.

“We will educate our members to be peaceful in the coming elections. We need to go into the elections without shedding blood,” he said.

Mr Amaliba asked the Electoral Commission to avoid mathematical errors to build the confidence of the public and ensure free and fair elections.

That, he stressed, if not checked could be problematic.

Mr William Yamoah, Director, Finance and Administration, New Patriotic Party, (NPP) said the Party would adhere to the dictates of the document, adding that ” Our Flagbearer has prioritised issue-based campaign.”

“Ghanaians have accepted the performance of our government and we are optimistic of breaking the eight.”

He called on all to embrace peace because ” there is no development without peace”.

Reverend Dr Adu Gyamfi, the Board Chairman, NPC, said the Code of Conduct would enhance the country’s democratic credentials in ensuring peaceful elections.

The Council, he said had received over 700 cases from January 2024, including electoral cases, chieftaincy and land issues, and playing its mediation role to address the issues.

He said the Council would need one million dollars to execute its activities ahead of the General Election and called for support to achieve the desired goals.

Reverend Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, a former General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, urged clergymen to talk about peace instead of prophesying who would win the election.

The forum was organised by the National Peace Council in collaboration with development partners and sponsored by the USAID.

The Code of Conduct, designed by the NPC, is one of the key deliverables of the dialogue between the NDC, the NPP and other stakeholders aimed at eradicating political vigilantism in Ghana.

The Committee has members from the NPC, National Security, Electoral Commission, Small Arms Commission, Ghana Police Service, the NDC, NPP, Progressive People’s Party, and the Trade Union Congress.

The rest are West Africa Network for Peacebuilding, IRI, Institute for Democratic Governance, and Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Source: GNA