Bono Region records highest HIV prevalence rate in 2023 – GAC

The Bono Region recorded the highest HIV prevalence rate of 2.12 per cent in 2023, exceeding the national prevalence rate of 1.53 per cent, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim Bimbilla, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Technical Coordinator of the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), has said.

He said the region now had 18,564 Persons Living with HIV, and advised the people to be mindful of their sexual behaviours, avoid unprotected sex and multiple sex partners.

Mr Bimbilla gave the advice at a stakeholder’s meeting organised by the GAC in Sunyani, and called for concerted efforts to intensify the HIV/ AIDS campaign to prevent the spread of the disease.

The meeting was attended by some heads of departments and agencies, traditional authorities and civil society organisations and actors.

Giving the breakdown, Mr Bimbilla said Greater Accra had the second highest prevalence rate of 1.98 per cent, Eastern Region 1.95 per cent, Western North, 1.82 per cent, Ahafo, 1.79 per cent, and Ashanti 1.70 per cent in that order.

The North -East and Northern regions recorded the lowest prevalence rate of 0.43 percent and 0.38 per cent respectively, he added.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, said HIV and AIDS remained a public health threat in the region, and called on everybody to support the campaign against the spread of the virus.

She expressed concern over the poor parental care in the area, which was contributing to promiscuous lifestyles among the youth, thereby exposing them to HIV and related Sexually Transmitted Infections.

The Regional Minister, therefore, called on parents and guardians to endeavour to monitor the movements of their children, draw them closer, identify their needs and help them address them.

Source: GNA