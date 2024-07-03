CLOGSAG declares nationwide strike over new salary structure

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has declared nationwide strike effective Wednesday, July 3, 2024, over failure of the Government to implement a new salary structure for its members.

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the Association said the implementation of the new salary structure, which was agreed with the Government and due for implementation since January 2023, had delayed for one and half years.

CLOGSAG thus, directed its members and secretariat across the country to “stay away from work” from the effective date.

“All staff of civil and local government service should stay away from work until further notice. Similarly, all CLOGSAG Secretariat Offices are closed,” Mr Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary, CLOGSAG, said.

He said the decision was taken by CLOGSAG’s National Executive Council, and that was the only body that had the power to overturn the directive.

The CLOGSAG in 2022 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Government that effective January 1, 2023, civil and local government staff would be placed on new salary structure, in compliance with persistent calls by CLOGSAG for improved working conditions.

The Ghana News Agency has gathered that the National Labour Commission would meet the executives of CLOSAG, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 to discuss the way forward.

When asked if CLOGSAG would participate in the said meeting, Mr Addo said: “We will decide tomorrow morning.”

Ahead of the press conference, the GNA observed Tuesday afternoon that many offices at the Ministerial enclave as well as trees and signposts at road intersections had red bands to signal the intended nationwide strike.

Some members of CLOGSAG were also clad in red as they went about their work in some offices within the Ministerial enclave.

Source: GNA