Chef Smith lies about Guinness World Record

Chef Ebenezer Smith has lied about winning the Guinness World Record for the Longest Cooking Marathon, and the certificate he widely circulated is fake.

Yesterday July 2, 2024, Smith held a press conference and announced that Guinness Word Record has confirmed him as the latest holder of the Record for Longest Cooking Marathon (individual) and shared a fake certificate as evidence.

But a Guinness World Record official has told Ghana Business News in an email response to requests seeking confirmation on Smith’s claim that it is not true. We also included an image of the certificate that he widely shared.

“No, this is not true. He does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate,” Alina Polianskaya a PR Executive at GWR said.

“The current and true record holder is: The longest cooking marathon (individual) is 119 hr 57 min 16 sec and was

achieved by Alan Fisher (Ireland) in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 28 September to 3 October 2023.” Polianskaya added.

Smith had attempted to break the record set by Fisher when he cooked non-stop for 802 hours, 25 minutes from February 1 to March 6, 2024.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

Copyright ©2024 by NewsBridge Africa

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.